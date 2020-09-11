Odisha Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain tests positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Odisha Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently under home isolation as advised by doctor.

The Minister took to social media & requested the staff & those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested as soon as possible.

Raja Swain is the sixth Odisha Minister after Odisha Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu, Minister for Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh, Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo and Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian to be infected with Coronavirus.

Several Odisha MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.