Bhubaneswar reports 413 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 413 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 15365.
👉 Out of the 413 new cases, 12 cases from Laxmisagar, 8 cases each from Kalinga Nagar, Unit-6 & Patia, 7 cases each from Jharpara & Old town have tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 2 Private Hospital staff, 1 Bank staff and 1 Central Government Hospital staff tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 As many as 429 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 10 cases each from Naharakanta & 8 cases from Unit-II & Unit-III Government Quarters have recovered from the disease.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 11):
👉 Total +Ve Cases –15365
👉 Active Cases-5110
👉 Recovered Cases –10184
👉 Deceased – 58
