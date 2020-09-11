Bhubaneswar reports 413 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 413 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 15365.

👉 Out of the 413 new cases, 12 cases from Laxmisagar, 8 cases each from Kalinga Nagar, Unit-6 & Patia, 7 cases each from Jharpara & Old town have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 2 Private Hospital staff, 1 Bank staff and 1 Central Government Hospital staff tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 429 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 cases each from Naharakanta & 8 cases from Unit-II & Unit-III Government Quarters have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 11):

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Total +Ve Cases –15365

👉 Active Cases-5110

👉 Recovered Cases –10184

👉 Deceased – 58