List of 17 Items from Odisha that have GI Tags

TNI Bureau: In a major achievement, Odisha on Monday received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its own version of Rasagola. While, Kandhamal Haldi, turmeric powder produced in Kandhamal district has earned the Geographical indication (GI) tag earlier this year.

With this, as many as 17 products manufactured in Odisha have got Geographical Indication (GI) tags so far.

Here’s the list of 17 items from Odisha that already have GI Tags:

1. Kotpad Handloom Fabric (Handicraft)

2. Orissa Ikat (Handicraft)

3. Konark Stone Carving (Handicraft)

4. Orissa Pattachitra (Handicraft)

5. Pipli Applique Work (Handicraft)

6. Khandua Saree and Fabrics (Handicraft)

7. Gopalpur Tussar Fabrics (Handicraft)

8. Ganjam Kewda Rooh (Agricultural)

9. Ganjam Kewda Flower (Agricultural)

10. Dhalapathar Parda & Fabrics (Handicraft)

11. Sambalpuri Bandha Saree & Fabrics (Handicraft)

12. Bomkai Saree & Fabrics (Handicraft)

13. Habaspuri Saree & Fabrics (Handicraft)

14. Berhampur Patta (Phoda Kumbha) Saree & Joda (Handicraft)

15. Orissa Pattachitra (Logo) (Textile)

16. Kandhamal Haldi (Agricultural)

17. Odisha Rasagola (Food Stuff)