Odisha: Petrol Prices reach all-time High

TNI Bureau: Petrol Prices reach an all-time high in Odisha. After the domestic oil prices saw an increase of 25 paise after remaining unchanged for 5 consecutive days, petrol prices in Bhubaneswar reached Rs 85.09 per litre.

The diesel prices have been increased by 27 paise per litre, taking it to Rs 81.29 in Bhubaneswar.

Incidentally, petrol prices have breached Rs 90 mark in Odisha’s Malkangiri district while diesel prices crossed Rs 86 per litte.

Petrol prices have been increased to Rs 84.45 and Diesel prices to Rs 74.63 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, Petrol price has reached Rs 91.07 per litre and diesel price to Rs 81.34 per litre.

The Brent Crude prices increased by 1.18 per cent to USD 57.25 per barrel. The Indian basket has increased by 0.82 per cent to USD 55.19 per barrel.