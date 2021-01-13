TNI Morning News Headlines – January 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Covid-19 Vaccine Covaxin arrives in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 210 Covid-19 cases including 122 quarantine and 88 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 332541 including 328452 recoveries & 2141 active cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports 30 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Angul (24) each.

➡️ Odisha reports 1 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1895..

➡️ Congress workers show black flags to Odisha Ministers- Sushant Singh, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Tukuni Sahu and BJD MLA Pranab Prakash Das in Bhawanipatna.

➡️ Sale and use of Chinese manjha and glass embossed strings for flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti banned in Cuttack city.

➡️ 2 injured after a private bus from Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri overturned at Amapani ghat in Kalahandi district.

➡️ 10-feet-long king cobra rescued in Ganjam district.

India News

➡️ Madhya Pradesh spurious liquor death toll rises to 20.

➡️ India records 15,968 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,04,95,147 including 2,14,507 active cases, 1,01,29,111 cured cases & 1,51,529 deaths.

➡️ A total of 18,34,89,114 samples tested for COVID-19 till 12th January, of which 8,36,227 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Supreme Court orders all State and Union Territories to take decision by January 31 on opening of Anganwadi services except in containment zones.

➡️ Amid Farmers Protest, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala to meet PM Narendra Modi.

➡️ Army Jawans perform full dress rehearsal at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi ahead of Army Day Parade.

➡️ Jawans celebrated Lohri at CRPF camp in Jammu yesterday.

➡️ Wife of late Havaldar Baljeet of Kumaon regiment to receive 2nd posthumous gallantry award for her husband at Western Army Commander parade today.

➡️ Cold wave grips Rajasthan; minimum temperature of 0.2°C recorded in Ganganagar: India Meteorological Department.

➡️ Chhattisgarh: One naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 5 Lakhs, killed in forest area between Chikpal and Marjum.

➡️ Rupee rises 12 paise to 73.13 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ YouTube suspends Donald Trump’s channel for at least one week; removes new content uploaded to Trump’s channel and issued violating policies.