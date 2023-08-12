TNI Morning News Headlines – August 12, 2023
PM Modi urges people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15.
➡️Mortal remains Odia CRPF jawan, Sushant Khuntia, who was martyred in naxal attack in Jharkhand, reach Anandapur, Keonjhar.
➡️Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren paid tribute to CRPF Constable Sushant Kumar Khuntia who lost his life during an encounter with Naxals in Chaibasa.
➡️FIR lodged, Rs 50,000 fine imposed by BMC on Zee Sarthak TV for pasting unauthorized banners/posters/hoardings at many places of the city destroying the beauty of Bhubaneswar.
➡️Tamil Nadu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Coimbatore airport. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.
➡️Ministry of Railways renames 14205 Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express train as Ayodhya Express.
➡️Five people, including three pilgrims from Gujarat, died after being buried under the debris of a landslide on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand.
➡️Haryana: Internet ban to continue in Nuh till August 13.
➡️Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India to participate G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi from 9th to 10th September.
➡️India beat Japan 5-0 to enter final of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Chennai.
➡️Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 67.
