Odisha-Mo Parivar responds to SOS from Covid Warrior’s Family

TNI Bureau: The Odisha-Mo Parivar under Convener Arup Patnaik, has been helping the people in distress since its inception a year ago. During the Corona Pandemic, the volunteers of Odisha-Mo Parivar have come forward to help the families of Covid deceased in cremation activities.

On 11th October 2020, Pramila Kisan, a 33-year-old COVID- 19 warrior, lost her life to CoronaVirus. She was working as a Nurse as the Hi-Tech Hospital, but became a victim while serving the Covid-19 patients.

While the Hospital authorities wanted to hand over her mortal remains to her family members as per the protocol, none of them were able to come down from Rourkela due to late night emergency.

After learning about the challenged faced by the family members of the deceased, Ms. Aboli Naravane, ADM, Rourkela reached out to Convenor of Odisha- Mo Parivar for immediate help.

The volunteers of Odisha-Mo Parivar swung into action and provided the logistical help to transfer the mortal remains to Rourkela after completing the required formalities.

The family members of the deceased expressed their gratitude towards Odisha-Mo Parivar for standing with the Covid Warrior and providing much needed assistance in the odd hours so that her family members could be part of the cremation.