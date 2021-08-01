Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor visits Gunupur; mourns Death of Odia Workers in AP

TNI Bureau: Arup Patnaik, Convenor of Odisha-Mo Parivar mourned the death of 6 Odia workers in a fire accident at a shrimp farm in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He was present at Gunupur today to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Five workers from Gunupur in Rayagada district and one worker from Gajapati district were burnt alive due to a short circuit fire at a shrimp farm in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. The news was reported to Gunupur MLA Raghunath Gamang and Odisha-Mo Parivar members from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik immediately spoke to the local police in Andhra Pradesh and urged them to expedite the legal process. Gunupur MLA Gamang arrived in Guntur with the relatives of the deceased and conducted their last rites. Notably, 33 other labourers returned to Odisha along with them.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the deceased along with Rs 20,000 assistance from the district administration. Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik arrived in Gunupur today, met the family members of the deceased and expressed his condolences along with some financial help. Shishir Das, District President, BJD was also present.

The Labour Commission’s attention has been drawn towards the incident so that the kin of the deceased get more financial assistance.