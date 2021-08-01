India in Semifinals of Men’s Hockey at Tokyo Olympics

TNI Bureau: After 49 years, Team India entered the Semifinals of Men’s Hockey, raising medal hopes at Olympics.

India defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the Quarterfinals today to move into the semifinals. They will now take on Belgium in the Semifinals on August 3, 2021.

The last time India had won an Olympics medal was at Moscow in 1980 when they struck the Gold. There was no semifinal in that edition as only six teams participated in the event.

India eye their first Olympics medal in Hockey after 41 years. During the golden era of Indian Hockey, India had won 8 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze medals in Olympics – no other country has achieved this feat so far.

In the group stage, India had defeated New Zealand 3-2, but lost to Australia 1-7. Later, India bounced back to win 3-0 against Spain, 3-1 against Argentina and 5-3 against Japan.