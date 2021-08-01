TNI Evening News Headlines – August 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 318 more COVID positive cases & 237 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 239 local contact cases and 79 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1773 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 958601.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik watches India Men’s Hockey Team’s match against Great Britain.

➡️ Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar to reopen from August 3.

➡️ Dr. Prabhata Das is the lone candidate from Odisha to clear Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination-2020.

➡️ Woman Maoist Tulasi Ulaka, carried cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head, surrenders before DIG Sambalpur and Bolangir.

➡️ Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra Singh writes to Centre seeking GI Tag for Kendrapara Rasabali.

India News

➡️ PM Modi to be first Indian Prime Minister to preside over UNSC meeting. India assumes Presidency of UNSC for August: India’s former envoy to UN Syed Akbaruddin.

➡️ ‘Muslim Women Rights Day’ observed to mark Triple Talaq ban.

➡️ The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July 2021 is Rs 1,16,393 crores: Ministry of Finance.

➡️ Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu wins bronze at Olympics.

➡️ India beat Great Britain 3-1 to reach men’s hockey semifinals in Tokyo Olympic 2020.

➡️ Indian boxer Satish Kumar loses to Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals.

World News

➡️ Pakistan refuses to accept more Afghan refugees.

➡️ China sounds Covid-19 alarm as Delta variant spreads to 18 provinces.

➡️ Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India congratulates Indian Men’s Hockey Team for entering semi-finals.

➡️ Eutelsat Quantum, World’s first commercial fully re-programmable satellite lifts off from French Guiana.

➡️ Asia sees record Covid-19 surge, Delta variant spurs nations to reconsider curbs.

➡️ Partial lockdown in Karachi after alarming rise in COVID cases.