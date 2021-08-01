TNI Evening News Headlines – August 1, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 1, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik watches India Men’s Hockey Team’s match against Great Britain
150

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 318 more COVID positive cases & 237 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 239 local contact cases and 79 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1773 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 958601.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik watches India Men’s Hockey Team’s match against Great Britain.

➡️ Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar to reopen from August 3.

➡️ Dr. Prabhata Das is the lone candidate from Odisha to clear Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination-2020.

➡️ Woman Maoist Tulasi Ulaka, carried cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head, surrenders before DIG Sambalpur and Bolangir.

➡️ Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra Singh writes to Centre seeking GI Tag for Kendrapara Rasabali.

India News

➡️ PM Modi to be first Indian Prime Minister to preside over UNSC meeting. India assumes Presidency of UNSC for August: India’s former envoy to UN Syed Akbaruddin.

➡️ ‘Muslim Women Rights Day’ observed to mark Triple Talaq ban.

➡️ The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July 2021 is Rs 1,16,393 crores: Ministry of Finance.

➡️ Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu wins bronze at Olympics.

➡️ India beat Great Britain 3-1 to reach men’s hockey semifinals in Tokyo Olympic 2020.

➡️ Indian boxer Satish Kumar loses to Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals.

World News

➡️ Pakistan refuses to accept more Afghan refugees.

➡️ China sounds Covid-19 alarm as Delta variant spreads to 18 provinces.

➡️ Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India congratulates Indian Men’s Hockey Team for entering semi-finals.

➡️ Eutelsat Quantum, World’s first commercial fully re-programmable satellite lifts off from French Guiana.

➡️ Asia sees record Covid-19 surge, Delta variant spurs nations to reconsider curbs.

➡️ Partial lockdown in Karachi after alarming rise in COVID cases.

