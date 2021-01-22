Odisha-Mo Parivar brings mortal remains of Odia Youth from Tamil Nadu

TNI Bureau: Odisha-Mo Parivar helped bring back the body of an Odia youth to Kalahandi who reportedly died of heart attack in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.



The deceased Gajendra Nayak, a labourer in a tea farm in Coimbatore suffered a massive heart attack last Monday while working in the farm. Immediately, he was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.



The unnatural death of Gajendra left his family in a state of deep anguish. It was not possible to bring back the mortal remains of Gajendra for the family members.



After learning about the issue, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar informed the Odisha-Mo Parivar team and they made all arrangements for bringing back the body to his native village.



After his body reached his native village yesterday, his last rites were conducted as per the rituals. Lanjigarh MLA Pradip Kumar Dishari was present at the cremation and consoled the bereaved family.

Rs 40,000 financial assistance was given to the deceased’s family by Odisha-Mo Parivar.

