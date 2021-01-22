TNI Morning News Headlines – January 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela began in Bhubaneswar yesterday. Weavers, artisans and sculptors from all over the country are participating in the event.

➡️ Odisha-Mo Parivar brings mortal remains of Odia Youth fromTamil Nadu.

➡️ Bhubaneswar AIIMS becoming the first hospital in Odisha to implant a micro leadless pacemaker in the heart of a patient.

➡️ Matric Exams 2021: Students To Appear Test At Their Own Schools In Odisha

➡️ BJP Odisha leaders stage night-long dharna in front of Sambalpur Town PS protesting paddy procurement woes in the State

➡️ Odisha down to 0 from 93 in the indicator of ease of doing the business implementation in NITI Innovation Index 2020.

➡️ Odisha to provide ‘Pariksha Darpan’ an exam guide free of cost to Matric students.

India News

➡️ India records 14,545 new COVID-19 cases and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,06,25,428 including 1,88,688 active cases, 1,02,83,708 cured cases & 1,53,032 deaths.

➡️ A total of 19,01,48,024 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 20th January. Of these 8,00,242 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) crosses 19 crore (190 million) RT-PCR and antigen tests to detect SARS-CoV-2-the virus behind COVID 19 pandemic.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Karnataka: 8 dead in dynamite blast at Quarry in Shivamogga district.

➡️ 11th round of talk between Centre & farmer’s union to take place today.

➡️ PM Modi to address 18th convocation of Assam’s Tezpur University today.

➡️ India willing to support Colombia in its journey towards peace: Tirumurti at UNSC.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Dr. C Vijayabaskar receives COVID vaccine (Covaxin) shot in Chennai.

➡️ Serum Institute of India’s vaccine consignment to be dispatched to Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius today.

➡️ RJD to hold ‘Kisan Jagruk Sapta’ from Jan 24-30 against farm laws

➡️ Sensex down 98.20 points, currently at 49,526.56; Nifty at 14,600.45.

World News

➡️ Google threatens to stop its Search engine in Australia over new Law.

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases top 97.4 Million, deaths exceed 2.08 Million.

➡️ Joe Biden launches ‘100 Days Mask Challenge’; makes COVID 19 Test, Quarantine mandatory for people entering US.

➡️ Bangladesh PM Hasina Thanks PM Modi for Covid 19 Vaccine.