Laptop Distribution to Meritorious Students by Odisha-Mo Parivar

TNI Bureau: ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’, the social service wing of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), recently distributed free laptops to eleven meritorious students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas of Kalahandi district who scored more than 90% in Class X.
Odisha Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar and Senior Educationalists were present at the programme.
Apart from doing various philanthropic works, Odisha Mo Parivar also steps in to help the needy, organise blood donation camps & help Odias stranded in foreign countries.
Joined the Laptop Distribution program to 11 Meritorious Students (who scored more than 90% in Class X) of OAVs of #Kalahandi district yesterday, organised by #OdishaMoParivar.
Hon'ble Minister @DSMishraKLD, Senior Academicians, Educationalists & journalists were present. pic.twitter.com/OVeN3a3Hcs
— Sujeet Kumar (@SujeetKOfficial) January 13, 2021
Comments are closed.