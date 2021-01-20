Laptop Distribution to Meritorious Students by Odisha-Mo Parivar

Odisha-Mo Parivar

By Sagarika Satapathy
Laptop Distribution to Meritorious Students by Odisha-Mo Parivar
TNI Bureau:  ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’, the social service wing of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), recently distributed free laptops to eleven meritorious students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas of Kalahandi district who scored more than 90% in Class X.

Odisha Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar and Senior Educationalists were present at the programme.

Apart from doing various philanthropic works, Odisha Mo Parivar also steps in to help the needy, organise blood donation camps & help Odias stranded in foreign countries.

