Help comes from Odisha Mo Parivar

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Mo Parivar
TNI Bureau:  We may not save a life, as it’s not in our hand, but we should give our full efforts. The Odisha-Mo Parivar does the same in all cases. The existing case from Bargarh is no exception.

Shobhangini Garatia from Bargarh complained of chest pain and was admitted to a local hospital. She was later shifted to Burla and then a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

After getting the report from Bhubaneswar Additional Tehsildar, the CMO had directed Odisha-Mo Parivar to take care of the patient.

Odisha-Mo Parivar facilitated free treatment through Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. However, the patient could not be saved despite best possible efforts from the Doctor.

Odisha-Mo Parivar made all necessary arrangements to send the mortal remains back to her village.

