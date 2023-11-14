Odisha-Mo Parivar bids tearful adieu to Philanthropist Pratap Behera

TNI Bureau: The Odisha-Mo Parivar paid rich tributes to Philanthropist Pratap Behera, who died in an accident.

Pratap Kumar Behera was residing at Biju Adarsha Colony in Shanti Palli area. He was an electrician by profession and an accomplished NCC cadre in his student life.

Behera has been an active member of the Maharshi Daredevil team for 11 years, performing daredevil bike shows in Independence Day and Republic Day parades. He always liked to engage himself in social service.

His sudden death in a road accident has left everyone in mourning. When such a sad news came to the knowledge of Rudra Narayan Samantray, Joint Secretary of Odisha Mo Parivar, he immediately intimated the Odisha-Mo Parivar team and made necessary arrangements to shift the body from the hospital mortuary to Maharshi College NCC Department, then to his residence and finally to Puri Swargadwara.

MLA Anant Narayan Jena who was also present during the post-mortem at the Capital Hospital, expressed his deep condolences over Behera’s death.

Similarly, thousands of students including flight lieutenant Mihir Ranjan were present at Maharshi College and paid their last respects.