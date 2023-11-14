BJP to gherao Blocks across Odisha over PC Collection allegations

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to gherao blocks across the State over allegations of PC (percentage) collection.

Informing about the decision of the party at a press meet, state spokesperson Rajendra Panda alleged that the leaders and ministers of the state ruling party BJD syphon the money sanctioned by the centre for the development of the poor people in the state.

Panda claimed that on the basis of the recommendations of the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, the Modi government sends huge amount of money to each Panchayats for rural development. However, the state government always misappropriated this money to satisfy the BJD leaders and ministers.

However, the state government launches different new schemes with the aim to siphon off the central funds and collects PC at the panchayat and block levels.

Protesting such corruptions of BJD, the BJP will gherao the offices of the blocks and municipalities across the State from November 14 to November 18, informed the BJD spokesperson.