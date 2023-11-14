Koshal Outfit calls for Western Odisha Bandh on Nov 18

TNI Bureau: With an aim to further press its demand for formation of the Koshal State, a Koshal outfit has called for a bandh in the Western Odisha on November 18.

The outfit named Koshal State Coordination Committee, in a press release, said that 11 districts of the Western Odisha have been neglected by the State government, hence there is a need for formation of the Koshal State for the development of the people and the region.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In view of this, a dawn to dusk band will be observed in the Western Odisha from 6am to 6pm on November 18, the outfit said while appealing everyone to extend their support.

All the government and private educational institutions, offices and business establishments will remain closed during the bandh. Only, the emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply on the roads, said the Koshal State Coordination Committee.