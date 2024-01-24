Odisha-Mo Parivar achieves Milestone; collects 4 lakh Blood Units in 41 Months

TNI Bureau: Odisha-Mo Parivar has collected as many as 4 lakh units of blood in 41 months (August 9, 2020 – January 23, 2024) through its Jeevan Bindu program.

This year alone, more than one lakh units of blood have been collected. Odisha-Mo Parivar has collected the blood by organizing blood donation camps across the State throughout the year.

The Jeevan Bindu programme, which was launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2015, was brought into the ambit of Odisha-Mo Parivar on 9th August 2020. The prime objective of this programme is to arrange blood for the blood banks in Odisha to save the lives of the needy people.

The Chief Minister has directed to maintain the required stock in the entire blood bank.

Since its formation, the Odisha-Mo Parivar has been working for the welfare of 4.5 crore people of Odisha. It has been providing assistance to patients at various hospitals across the state and extending a helping hand to people in distress.