TNI Morning News Headlines – January 24, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
'Darshan' timings extended at Ayodhya Ram temple to deal with rush of devotees. Now devotees can have darshan of Ram Lalla till 10 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.
➡️Senior doctor and Emergency Officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack Dr Bhubanananda Maharana passed away while undergoing treatment for a brain stroke. He was 69.
➡️Eminent scientist Subodh Kumar Nayak has been appointed as Director of the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) of DRDO in Chandipur of Balasore district.
➡️The Air Quality Index (AQI) of some major cities and towns in Odisha including witnessed a ‘poor’ AQI rating.
➡️Heavy rain lashes several districts of western Odisha. Light rain lashes twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
➡️Inmate of de-addiction centre dies while undergoing treatment at Bhadrak district headquarters hospital.
➡️Entry of vehicles banned into Ayodhya amid massive surge of devotees.
➡️NEET aspirant dies after falling off ninth floor of building in Lucknow.
➡️Due to the cold wave in Haryana, holidays of students from classes 1 to 5 have been extended till 27th January.
➡️One Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them later he shot himself. All are reported to be stable.
➡️‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumes from Barpeta in Assam on the 11th day of its journey.
➡️Supreme Court cancels bail granted to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan, brother Dheeraj in multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case.
➡️NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar has been summoned by the ED in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.
➡️ED conducts fresh raids at TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s home in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali.
➡️Sensex falls 316.75 points to 70,053.80 in early trade; Nifty declines 51.15 points to 21,187.65.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.16 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️E-commerce platform eBay to lay off 1,000 full-time employees, unspecified number of contractors.
➡️Rajat Patidar to replace Virat Kohli in India’s first two Test matches against England: Sources.
➡️Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden reach men’s doubles semi-finals.
➡️Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary against Nikki Haley, likely cementing his place as the Republican presidential nominee.
