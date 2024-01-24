TNI Morning News Headlines – January 24, 2024

➡️Senior doctor and Emergency Officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack Dr Bhubanananda Maharana passed away while undergoing treatment for a brain stroke. He was 69.
➡️Eminent scientist Subodh Kumar Nayak has been appointed as Director of the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) of DRDO in Chandipur of Balasore district.
➡️The Air Quality Index (AQI) of some major cities and towns in Odisha including witnessed a ‘poor’ AQI rating.
➡️Heavy rain lashes several districts of western Odisha. Light rain lashes twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
➡️Inmate of de-addiction centre dies while undergoing treatment at Bhadrak district headquarters hospital.
➡️‘Darshan’ timings extended at Ayodhya Ram temple to deal with rush of devotees. Now devotees can have darshan of Ram Lalla till 10 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.
➡️Entry of vehicles banned into Ayodhya amid massive surge of devotees.
➡️NEET aspirant dies after falling off ninth floor of building in Lucknow.
➡️Due to the cold wave in Haryana, holidays of students from classes 1 to 5 have been extended till 27th January.
➡️One Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them later he shot himself. All are reported to be stable.
➡️‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumes from Barpeta in Assam on the 11th day of its journey.
➡️Supreme Court cancels bail granted to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan, brother Dheeraj in multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case.
➡️NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar has been summoned by the ED in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.
➡️ED conducts fresh raids at TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s home in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali.
➡️Sensex falls 316.75 points to 70,053.80 in early trade; Nifty declines 51.15 points to 21,187.65.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.16 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️E-commerce platform eBay to lay off 1,000 full-time employees, unspecified number of contractors.
➡️Rajat Patidar to replace Virat Kohli in India’s first two Test matches against England: Sources.
➡️Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden reach men’s doubles semi-finals.
➡️Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary against Nikki Haley, likely cementing his place as the Republican presidential nominee.
