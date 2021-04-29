Odisha Journalist Manas Ranjan Jaipuria succumbs to COVID 19

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Journalist Manas Ranjan Jaipuria succumbs to COVID 19
TNI Bureau:  One more journalist of Odisha, Manas Ranjan Jaipuria, who had tested positive for COVID-19 succumbed to the deadly virus today at a private hospital in Sambalpur on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Manas Ranjan was a well-known figure in media and had worked in several media houses including The Samaja, Naxatra News & Nandighosh TV.

Presently, Manas was working with ZEE News Odisha at its Noida office. Recently he had come to his hometown here.

At least six journalists in Odisha succumbed this month to Covid-19.

