Odisha Govt writes to Serum Institute for Vaccine Supply

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  With the shortage of Covishield vaccines in the State, Odisha Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra wrote a letter to the Serum Institute to supply 40 lakh doses of Covishield in May and 60 lakh doses per month from June.

Worth mentioning that the vaccination drive has been withheld for today in 12 districts in Odisha as there is no much stocks to conduct the session.

Uncertainty looms over the process to inoculate those in the 18-44 age-group from May 1 even people registered in large number on CO-WIN portal due to severe shortage of vaccines.

