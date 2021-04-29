TNI Morning News Headlines – April 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 6998 Covid-19 cases including 4054 quarantine and 2944 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 435513 including 375721 recoveries, 57710 active cases and 2,029 deaths.

➡️ 12 COVID-19 deaths reported in Odisha including 4 from Khordha, 2 each from Puri, Rayagada, 1 each from Sundargarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,029.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) seals Bhubaneswar Court for 7 days till May 5 after detection of series of Covid positive cases.

➡️ Odisha: 3 police personnel, among eight held for cheating businessman and seized nearly Rs 1 crore from them.

➡️ Odisha approves 9 industrial projects worth Rs 2570 crore; to generate employment opportunities to over 2755 persons in the State.

➡️ Community Transmission like situation has aroused in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

India News

➡️ India reports 3,79,257 new COVID 19 cases, 2,69,507 recoveries and 3645 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,83,76,524 including 30,84,814 active cases, 1,50,86,878 cured cases & 2,04,832 deaths.

➡️ Total of 15,00,20,648 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 28,44,71,979 samples tested up to 28th April 2021, for COVID 19. Of these, 17,68,190 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Delhi reported 25,986 fresh COVID 19 cases, 20,458 discharges and 368 deaths on April 28.

➡️ West Bengal: Former TMC MLA Gauri Shankar Dutta who joined BJP in March dies of Covid 19.

➡️ Voting underway in 4th and final phase of Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls.

➡️ Railway Ministry deploys 4,000 isolation coaches amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

➡️ After 6.4 magnitude jolt, 6 earthquakes hit Assam’s Sonitpur today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Voting for the eighth and final phase of West Bengal Polls is underway; 16.04% voter turnout recorded till 9:31 am.

➡️ PM Modi sanctions the procurement of 1 Lakh portable oxygen concentrators from the PM Cares Fund.

➡️ Covaxin found to neutralise the India variant.

➡️ Results of exit polls for elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and UT of Puducherry can be broadcast after 7 pm tonight.

➡️ Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID 19; hhe is asymptomatic.

➡️ Sensex jumps 597.77 points, currently at 50,331.61.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 149.1 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.14 Million.

➡️ Covid: Russian flights with emergency humanitarian aid land in India.

➡️ Two flights from Russia, carrying 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, and medicines totalling 22 MT, arrived at Delhi airport earlier this morning.

➡️ COVID-19 crisis: US to deliver medical supplies worth over USD 100 million to India.

➡️ United States will deliver supplies worth over $100 million to India in the coming days: White House.

➡️ President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi welcomed SputnikV registration in India.

➡️ US Department of State issues travel advisory for its citizens, asking them not to travel to India due to COVID 19.