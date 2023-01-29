Odisha Health Minister Naba Das succumbs to Bullet Injuries

TNI Bureau: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das who sustained injuries after being shot at by ASI Gopal Das near Gandhi chhak at Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district, breathed his last on Sunday. He was 61.

The Minister had sustained bullet injury on his chest and had been airlifted from Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital to Bhubaneswar.

“On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries”, said Apollo Hospital statement.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited Apollo Hospital Bhubaneswar to inquire about the condition of Health Minster Naba Das.

The incident occurred when Naba Das was on his way to attend a programme.

The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear. However, the assailant ASI Gopal Das was reportedly suffering from bipolar disorder and had gone through psychiatric treatment a few years ago.

Crime branch has been directed to take up the investigation of the case.

Naba Kishore Das has defeated BJD candidates twice in 2009 and 2014 assembly elections in Congress ticket. He is also credited with ensuring Congress victory during 2017 zila parishad elections.

He joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the 2019 elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the senior BJD leader Naba Das was recently in news after he donated a kalas made of Rs 1.7 kg of gold and 5 kg of silver to the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra.