“I am Shocked, Distressed”, says Naveen on demise of Naba Das

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das.

In a statement, the CM said that he was shocked and distressed over the very unfortunate demise of Minister Naba Das.

The doctors made every possible effort to save his life. But unfortunately, he could not recover, said the CM.

“He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. He has successfully carried many initiatives in the health department to the benefit of the people,” the Chief Minister added.

As a leader, he was instrumental in strengthening Biju Janata Dal, the CM added. “He was a grass root person and was loved and respected by all, cutting across parties and sections of people.His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha,” he added.

The CM has prayed for peace and tranquility of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family members.