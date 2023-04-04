Odisha Govt Waives Tax on Odia Movie ‘Delivery Boy’

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government announced to waive entertainment tax on Odia movie ‘Delivery Boy.’

An official press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) revealed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave his approval to a proposal in this regard regards.

Ashwini Tripathy, the director, has tried to show how the role of a Delivery Boy has become indispensable in people’s lives especially in urban areas.

The movie which is based on the lives of Delivery Boys is expected to have a positive impact on the audience as it hows the fight of the protagonist, a delivery boy, for justice and promotes road safety awareness.

Jyotiranjan Mohanty has produced the film where Budhaditya Mohanty, Sailendra Samantaray, Susant Dasmohapatra, Priyambada and Suryamayee have acted.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has hoped that this will develop and promote tourism and create jobs for talented youths.