TNI Bureau: Twitter CEO Elon Musk is back with a new update. This time he has changed the iconic blue bird logo of the micro-blogging site.

Musk has replaced the blue bird logo – which has served as a home button on the web version, with the “doge” meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

The Twitter CEO also shared a hilarious post on his account wherein the ‘doge’ meme in the car and telling the police officer, who seems to be seeing his driving license, that his photo has been changed.

While making about the announcement about the new update Musk also shared the screenshot of the March 26, 2022, conversation between him and the anonymous account where the latter was asking to change the bird logo to “doge.” Sharing this post on Twitter, Musk wrote, “As promised.”