TNI Morning News Headlines – April 04, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
NASA announces four-member crew for lunar mission Artemis II; names first woman and the first African American ever assigned as astronauts to a lunar mission.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik arrives in Japan; meets the Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George in Tokyo.
➡️Chandrasekhar Sarab from Hinjilikatu in Ganjam district enters OMG book of records for rare coin, currency note collection.
➡️More than 200 shops were gutted in a massive fire in a market in Keonjhar town.
➡️Delivery Boy’ declared Tax Free in Odisha.
➡️Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case, next hearing on April 13.
➡️Banarasi Paan gets GI tag.
➡️Kenya to launch its first operational Satellite next week.
➡️Elon Musk changes Twitter’s blue bird logo with ‘Doge’ meme.
