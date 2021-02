TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has decided to vaccinate people above 50 years of age from March 1, 2021.

There will be registration of people above 50, who are willing to get the Covid Vaccine shots. It will be done as per the central guidelines.

It was confirmed by Dr. Jayant Panda, Technical Advisor to the Odisha Government on Covid-19.