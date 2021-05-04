Odisha Govt revises Vaccination order for Lockdown & Shutdown

TNI Bureau: Odisha formally launched the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group on Monday. The Odisha Government revised its earlier order on vaccination during weekend lockdown & shutdowns in the State.

As per the new directive, those who took first dose of vaccine at Private CVCs before May 1, can avail the second dose for free at Government CVCs.

No sessions shall be planned on Sundays as there will be complete sanitization of the premises on every Sunday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The eligible persons i.e. HCWs / FLWs / 45 years & above / 18 years & above shall be allowed to travel to CVCs in their own vehicles / Taxies / Auto Rickshaws following guidelines to that effect.

The CVC-wise due list of 2nd dose beneficiaries shall be prepared by districts and the health team shall mobilize them through telephonic contact to CVC to vaccinate them on priority.

People who have registered on COWIN, UMANG or Arogya Setu are being administered the jabs.