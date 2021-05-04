Viruska to help People in COVID Crisis!

Amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus in the country, actress Anushka Sharma is all set to extend her helping hand in the fight against COVID-19 along with husband Virat Kohli.



Bollywood star Anuska Sharma, who recently turned 33 on May 1, refused to celebrate her birthday and urged her fans and friends to come together and support the country in this hour of crisis.



Thanking her followers for their birthday wishes on social media, Anushka posted a video message on her Instagram about their planning to start a new initiative.



Anushka said, “Hi guys. I hope you all are safe. I just want to say a big thank for all the lovely birthday wishes. You truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour of crisis. Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share the detail soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we are all in this together. Guys, please stay safe and take care of yourselves.”



It is worth mentioning that since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in India B-town celebrities are doing their best to help India fight COVID-19. Recently, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have arranged 100 oxygen generators for those in need. Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar also extended support through various initiatives to help India.



Sonu Sood has become a real-life hero with his all efforts to help migrant workers living in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. Sonu is also helping millions across India over the last one year or so. Apart from them, Ajay Devgan, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana , Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt have been helping the nation to fight coronavirus.