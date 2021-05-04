TNI Morning News Headlines – May 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8216 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 4684 quarantine and 3532 local contact cases.

➡️ 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Khordha, 3 from Rayagada, 2 each from Sundargarh and Kalahandi, 1 each from Cuttack, Puri and Subarnapur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,088.

➡️ Police arrest one accused after a minor girl, who had also taken ill after drinking the lassi, succumbs in Padia.

➡️ Pipili By-poll deferred in view of the second wave of COVID 19.

➡️ No Covid vaccination session in Odisha on Sundays.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 3,57,229 new COVID 19 cases, 3,20,289 recoveries and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,02,82,833 including 34,47,133 active cases, 1,66,13,292 cured cases & 2,15,542 deaths.

➡️ Total of 15,89,32,921 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 29,33,10,779 samples tested up to 1st May 2021 for COVID 19. Of these, 16,63,742 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ India received 17 consignments of medical aid from nations to battle Covid surge.

➡️ 20 Oxygen Expresses Train complete their journey, delivering almost 1125 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 76 tankers.

➡️ Former J&K Governor Jagmohan passes away following a brief illness.

➡️ Media professionals to be considered as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot’s daughter dies of COVID 19.

➡️ Offline Exams in Higher Institutions postponed across the Country.

➡️ Sensex opens 187 points up, currently trading at 48,906; Nifty at 14,701.

World News

➡️ After 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announce divorce.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 153.1 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.20 Million.

➡️ The final two flights of COVID19 aid to India from USA have been delayed at least until Wednesday.

➡️ Germany cancels Oktober fest again due to COVID-19.