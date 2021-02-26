TNI Evening News Headlines – February 26, 2021

Odisha news

➡️ Bhubaneswar records maximum temperature of 40.4 Degree Celsius; hottest place in India.

➡️ Odisha Government rescheduled School timings for students from Class IX to XII in the wake of heat wave conditions.

➡️ Puri Jagannath Temple servitors perform puja at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence.

➡️ Passengers coming to Odisha from 12 States – Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh to undergo home isolation for 7 days.

➡️ Odia IPS officer Rajesh Das accused of sexually assaulting a female IPS officer.

➡️ OUAT students sweep streets in Bhubaneswar as a mark of protest demanding modification in educational qualification criteria for recruitment into posts under Odisha Forest Service (OFS).

India News

➡️ 824 Constituencies in 5 States – Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu to go for Polls from March 27. Counting of votes on 2nd May.

➡️ Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur released from prison after Punjab and Haryana High Court granted her bail.

➡️ Total 1,37,56,940 vaccinations have been done till 6pm today: Health Ministry

➡️ Kerala reports 3,671 new cases, 4,142 recoveries today.

➡️ Maharashtra: Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday.

➡️ 141 farmers committed suicide in Chhattisgarh in last 10 months.

➡️ Reliance Jio launches new Jio Phone offering unlimited Data.

➡️ Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

➡️ GDP in third quarter of 2020-21 shows growth at 0.4%: Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation

➡️ Subsidised, non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder.

World News

➡️ Bharat Biotech confirms deal with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of COVAXIN vaccine

➡️ Nepal Cabinet recommends the President to call the meeting of reinstated house for 7th March

➡️ India Asks China to resolve remaining boundary issues.

➡️ Iran investigating shooting deaths at Pakistan border.