Odisha Govt launches web portal ‘Odia Phalaka’ to enforce Odia signage law

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Tuesday launched a web portal ‘Odia Phalaka’ to implement the government’s direction to use Odia signage at all shops and commercial establishments in the State.

State Labour Minister Susanta Singh launched an online portal www.odiaphalaka.odisha.gov.in to allow public to lodge complaints regarding violation of Odia signage at shops and commercial establishments across the State.

Last year, the state Assembly had passed Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and Odisha Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2018 making Odia language mandatory on signboards of all shops and commercial establishments.

It also made penal provisions for the government officials for not using Odia language in official work.

