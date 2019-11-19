100-Word Edit: Compete with Yourself, Not Rivals

In this competitive world, all of us are tempted to fight for survival. Some of us use dirty tricks to achieve the objective. The goal is to reach the top by hook or by crook.

Can we really compete with the rivals? Can we compete with our co-workers or friends? There will be no end to that competition and it would turn ugly at certain point of time.

What’s the solution? Find innovative ideas, put those into action. Your efforts will be recognised. Learn from your mistakes, keep improving. Chances of winning will be more if you compete with yourself.