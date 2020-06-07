Odisha Govt launches Air Evacuation Mission to bring back Migrants

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has undertaken a mission to safely bring back all the migrant workers stranded in different parts of the Country due to lockdown in the entire country in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Government decided that person stranded in remote parts from where Rail Services are not available and also travelling on road is not possible, will be evacuated by Air.

In this regard more than 350 migrants from Odisha stranded in J&K and Himachal Pradesh is being brought by 3 Air Asia Flights to Bhubaneswar. Flights carrying stranded migrant workers will arrive at 1330, 1430 and 1530 hrs today i.e. on 7.6.2020. These stranded migrants are from Anantnag, Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu and Samba districts of erstwhile J & K and Kangra, Una districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Another flight with stranded migrants will be brought from Andaman & Nicobar Islands tomorrow. Odisha Govt. have already evacuated more than 280 migrant workers from Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam on 3.2.2020. They were from far flung districts of these States.

The mission will continue till all migrant workers safely return to the State.