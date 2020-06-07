English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Listen to Bande Utkala Janani – Odisha Rajya Sangeeta

By TNI Bureau
119

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Sunday accorded Odisha Rajya Sangeeta status to ‘Bande Utkala Janani’, a patriotic poem which is regarded as a symbol of Odia pride.

This patriotic poem was written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra in 1912.

It was a longstanding demand of people of the Odisha to accord State Song status to Bande Utkala Janani.

Bande Utkala Janani is unique in its form and content. The song has been inspiring people of Odisha since ages & has stirred the souls of proud Odias.

Listen to Bande Utkala Janani:

Comments are closed.

