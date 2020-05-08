Odisha Govt increases Quarantine Period to 28 Days

TNI Bureau: The COVID-19 quarantine period for returnees from other States to Odisha has been increased from 14 to 28 days, informed Odisha Govt’s Chief COVID Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi on Friday.

As the incubation period of COVID-19 can range from 14 to 28 days, Govt has made a 21-day quarantine period mandatory for every returnee at institutional quarantine centre & home quarantine for next 7 days to check spread of the virus in the State.

Earlier on Thursday, the State Government’s health advisor Srinath Reddy has proposed the new method to be implemented across the State.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Orissa High Court’s decision of mandatory Covid-19 testing of Migrants before returning to Odisha.