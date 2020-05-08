TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 08, 2020

* Construction work of chariots for Puri Ratha Jatra begins.
* Supreme Court stays Orissa High Court’s decision of mandatory Covid-19 testing of Migrants before returning to Odisha.
* Decision on evaluation of Matric exam answer sheets will be taken tomorrow: Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.
* One COVID-19 patient from Rourkela recovers in Odisha.
* Railways orders comprehensive probe into Aurangabad accident in which 16 migrant workers were mowed down by a goods train.
* COVID-19: Death toll in Indore rises to 86, number of cases climbs to 1,727.
* 64 Terrorists have been neutralised through 27 operations since January in #Kashmir. Elimination of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo was a huge success.
* NGT issues notices to Centre, LG Polymers India, CPCB others over Vizag Gas leak.
* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,886; cases climb to 56,342 in India.
* Recovery Rate is increasing with 29.35%. Mortality Rate remains almost the same with 3,35% in India.
* Consider home delivery of liquor to maintain social distancing: Supreme Court to states
* AI flight 1242 from Dhaka carrying Indian students just landed in Srinagar. Flight no.
* AI 381 from Singapore has landed in Delhi.
* Railways to use train coaches as isolation wards at 215 stations in 23 states.
* Rajnath Singh inaugurates 80 km Kailash mansarovar road link via video conference.
* Infosys resumes its operations with 33% of its workforce.
* US FDA grants emergency approval to a rapid Covid19 testing, which runs on a technology called CRISPR that uses gene editing and gives results within an hour.
* Hindu Priest Pujari Harish Brahmbhatt was invited by US President Donald Trump to the White House on the #NationalDayofPrayer2020 to recite Vedic #Shanti Path.
