TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 08, 2020

* Construction work of chariots for Puri Ratha Jatra begins.

* Supreme Court stays Orissa High Court’s decision of mandatory Covid-19 testing of Migrants before returning to Odisha.

* Decision on evaluation of Matric exam answer sheets will be taken tomorrow: Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

* One COVID-19 patient from Rourkela recovers in Odisha.

* Railways orders comprehensive probe into Aurangabad accident in which 16 migrant workers were mowed down by a goods train.

* COVID-19: Death toll in Indore rises to 86, number of cases climbs to 1,727.

* 64 Terrorists have been neutralised through 27 operations since January in #Kashmir. Elimination of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo was a huge success.

* NGT issues notices to Centre, LG Polymers India, CPCB others over Vizag Gas leak.

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,886; cases climb to 56,342 in India.

* Recovery Rate is increasing with 29.35%. Mortality Rate remains almost the same with 3,35% in India.

* Consider home delivery of liquor to maintain social distancing: Supreme Court to states

* AI flight 1242 from Dhaka carrying Indian students just landed in Srinagar. Flight no.

* AI 381 from Singapore has landed in Delhi.

* Railways to use train coaches as isolation wards at 215 stations in 23 states.

* Rajnath Singh inaugurates 80 km Kailash mansarovar road link via video conference.

* Infosys resumes its operations with 33% of its workforce.

* US FDA grants emergency approval to a rapid Covid19 testing, which runs on a technology called CRISPR that uses gene editing and gives results within an hour.

* Hindu Priest Pujari Harish Brahmbhatt was invited by US President Donald Trump to the White House on the #NationalDayofPrayer2020 to recite Vedic #Shanti Path.