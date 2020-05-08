TNI Evening News Headlines – May 08, 2020

* 25 new positive COVID19 cases reported in Odisha; 24 in Ganjam, 1 in Bhadrak. The total number of cases in the state is now 270: Odisha Government.

* Odisha Govt extends quarantine period to 28 days.

* Ganjam reports 24 fresh coronavirus positive cases (all Surat returnees) taking the tally to 71 in the district.

* Last date for application submission for Odisha JEE extendede to 31.05.2020. Last date for fee payment is 05.06.2020.

* A Truck driver of Mumbai, met with a road accident in Odisha. Admitted in AIIMS, BBSR and Tested Positive. This case will be counted in the State of Maharastra.

* A 40-year-old Surat returnee in Ganjam Dist died today at about 2.30 PM in a quarantine centre.

* Odisha Govt appoints 3 IAS officers for COVID-19 management in Ganjam.

* 30 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19, total cases rise to 223.

* 514 para-military personnel infected with COVID-19, 5 dead; Over 450 cases from Delhi.

* 5,231 railway coaches converted into COVID Care Centres, will be placed at 215 stations: Railways.

* Railways ferried over 2.5 lakh people stranded during lockdown in 222 special trains: MHA.

* Ministry of Defence signs contract for Modernisation of infrastructure for airfields of Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and other services.

* Exams of remaining 29 main subjects of CBSE Class 10 and 12 Boards will be held from 1st to 15th July: Union HRD Minister.

* Operation Samudra Setu: Embarkation in progress as 732 evacuees have registered so far including 19 pregnant ladies & 14 children.

* Air India employee unions move HC, challenges 10℅ deductions in salary.

* Madras High Court allows sale of liquor through online and door delivery till end of lockdown.

* 3.2% of total active COVID-19 cases on oxygen support, 4.2 pc in ICU and 1.1 pc on ventilator: Union health ministry.

* No new COVID-19 case reported from 42 districts in 28 days, 36 districts in last 14 days, no new cases in 46 districts in last 7 days; no cases in 216 districts so far: Govt.

* 3,390 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths reported in last 24 hrs till Friday 8 am, taking total cases to 56,342 and death toll to 1,886: Govt.

* Number of COVID-19 cases has reached 6,009 in Tamil Nadu.

* BMC gets new chief amid huge COVID crisis. BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi transferred; Iqbal Singh Chahal takes charge.

* Yes Bank case: Wadhawan brothers sent to CBI custody till May 10.

* 33.3 million Americans or about 20% of US workforce now face a shadow pandemic: Unemployment.