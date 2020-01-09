Odisha Govt gives nod to 3 investment proposals worth Rs 17,833 crore

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government on Thursday gave its nod to three key investment projects worth Rs 17,833 crore.

The projects are expected to generate around 6,539 jobs in the State.

At the 21st High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting held at Kharvel Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved expansion projects of HINDALCO, NTPC and Rungta Mines.

The Hindalco proposal will set up a 2MTPA plant in Rayagada district with an investment of ₹8000-crore providing employment to about 4,250 people.

It also approved the proposal of NTPC Ltd for expansion of thermal power plant capacity of Talcher thermal power plant with additional investment of Rs 7698 crore.

The proposal of Rungta Mines Ltd. (RML) to expand its integrated Steel Plant from 0.27 MTPA to 0.9 MTPA capacity at village-Kamanada in Sundargarh dist with total investment of Rs. 2135 crore providing additional employment of 2289 people was also approved by HLCA.