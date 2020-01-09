100-Word Edit: FM absent at Top Economy Meet

When PM Modi met top Economists today ahead of the Union Budget, he was accompanied by Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari. However, there was no trace of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Later, Nirmala Sitharaman was seen with BJP office bearers, Spokespersons & other party organisations. A Finance Minister skipping the meeting with top Economists, but holding consultations with party leaders, has raised eyebrows.

At a time when the country is struggling to bring the economy back on track, Finance Minister’s absence at a crucial meet at NITI Aayog, has sent a very wrong message to the public.