Odisha Govt forms High Level Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Committee

TNI Bureau: In a major development, the Odisha government has formed a high-level committee for supervising process of inventory of valuables stored in Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

As per the information provided by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), CM Naveen Patnaik has formed the committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Couret judge, Justice Arijit Pasayat. Noted cardiologist Dr. Ramakant Panda will be the vice chairperson of the committee.

Below is the list of other members of this committee:

Dr Bidhubhushan Samal, former CMD of Allahabad Bank

A.K. Sabat, Chartered Accountant,

Puri Gajapati Maharaja Shri Dibyasingha Deb

Representative of Shri Dibyasingha Deb, Chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee

Representative of the Archaeological Survey of India

Durgaprasad Das Mohapatra, Sevak Representative

Madhab Chandra Mohapatra, Sevak Representative

Jagannath Kar, Sevak Representative

Ganesh Mekap, Bhandar Mekap Sevak

According to reports, Puri District Collector and Deputy Chief Administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple will serve as the chief administrator of the temple administration members.

The opposition of the State alongwith several other organisations had been demanding to constitute a committee and counting of the valuables of the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.