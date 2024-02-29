Sensex, Nifty end high amid volatility
The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 195.42 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 72,500.30.
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed with gains on Thursday in a highly volatile trade amid the scheduled monthly expiry of derivative contracts.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 195.42 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 72,500.30. During the day, the benchmark oscillated between a high of 72,730.00 and a low of 72,099.32.
The broader Nifty of NSE gained 31.65 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 21,982.80.
Among Sensex shares, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Power Grid, Maruti, State Bank of India, Titan, Asian Paints, Nestle and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.
