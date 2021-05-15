Odisha Govt floats Global e-tender to procure Covid Vaccines

By Dhirendra Behera
Odisha Govt floats Global e-tender to procure Covid 19 vaccines
TNI Bureau:  In a major development, Odisha Government has invited for Online Global Bids through e-Tender portal from eligible bidders for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Managing Director, Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL), UNIT-3, Bhubaneswar informed on Friday that the last date of submission of bids is May 28, 2021.

Pre-bid meeting is likely to be held on May 19 and the online bid submission will start from May 20, 2021.

Details of Particulars, Date and Time:

1. Pre-Bid Meeting – May 19, 2021 11.00 Hours (IST)
2. Online bid submission starts – May 20, 2021 15.00 Hours (IST)
3. Online bid submission ends – May 28, 2021 10.00 Hours (IST)
4. Online Technical bid opening – May 28, 2021 11.30 Hours (IST)
5. Opening of Price Bid – May 28, 2021 17.00 Hours (IST)

The bid documents with all information relating to the bidding process are available in the website: http://www.osmcl.nic.in/   and  https://tenderodisha.gov.in 

