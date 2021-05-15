TNI Morning News Headlines – May 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 11805 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 600492, including 106471 active cases and 491674 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single-day spike of 1258 COVID-19 positive cases followed by Sundargarh (592) and Cuttack (587).

➡️ 21 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha, 3 from Angul and 2 each from Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,294.

➡️ Odisha Government floats Global e-tender to procure Covid 19 vaccines.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary to hold press meet at 4:30 PM today. Extension of Lockdown likely.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan seeking 19 more Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Plants in 15 Districts of Odisha .

➡️ 68 inmates of Jharsuguda Sub-Jail test positive for Covid 19.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik extends wishes to the people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

➡️ 4 child labourers were rescued by Tikiri police station while they were being engaged in construction works.

➡️ In view of Cyclone Tauktae, 5 NDRF teams from Odisha leaves for Rajkot, Gujarat in a special IAF aircraft.

➡️ Odisha Chhatra Congress to provide free Vitamin Tablets to Covid Patients in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar at the doorstep.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 3,26,098 new COVID 19 cases, 3,53,299 recoveries and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,43,72,907 including 36,73,802 active cases, 2,04,32,898 cured cases & 2,66,207 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total of 18,04,57,579 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 31,30,17,193 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 14th May 2021. Of these, 16,93,093 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ DRDO’s 2DG medicine for treating COVID-19 patients to be launched next week.

➡️ Mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh, a Kerala woman killed in Israel, arrive in India.

➡️ Arunachal Pradesh’s Tashi Yangjom becomes the first Indian to climb Mt. Everest in 2021.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm by today afternoon and later to very severe cyclone by tomorrow May 16.

➡️ Kerala: Heavy rain continues in several parts of the State.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to chair a high-level meeting today on the COVID 19 related situation, vaccination and review preparations to deal with Cyclone Tauktae.

World News

➡️ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a unified Security Council over the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 161.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.35 Million.

➡️ A Chinese spacecraft carrying the country’s first Mars rover touched down on the Mars.

➡️ 7 killed, over 230 injured after 2 tornados strike Chinese cities.

➡️ WHO slams rich nations for vaccinating kids, urges them to donate jabs to Covax.

➡️ Indian-American Neera Tanden to serve as senior Adviser to Joe Biden.

➡️ UK to reduce gap between two doses of Covid vaccine amid concerns over Indian variant.