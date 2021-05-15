Monsoon to hit Kerala on 31 May: IMD

TNI Bureau: This year, the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on May 31, a day earlier than its normal onset date, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The normal onset date of the monsoon over Kerala is June 1.



In a press release, the IMD said, “In the Indian monsoon region, initial monsoon rains are experienced over south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance in a north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. As per the new normal dates of monsoon onset or progress, the southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around May 22, it added.



At present, a depression has formed over Lakshadweep area & neighborhood. It is very likely to become very severe Cyclonic Storm over the Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and to hit the south Gujarat coast in the early hours of May 18.



The department has also said, the cross equatorial flow is very likely strengthen & deepen over the Bay of Bengal from May 20 and a sustained rainfall activity is likely over the south Bay of Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands from May 21.



Hence, the monsoon advance over Andaman & Nicobar Islands is very likely around May 21 and expected to be normal this year, said the weather office.