Odisha Govt fixes Covid Vaccine price at Rs 100 a shot in Private Hospitals

TNI Bureau: In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the State and made all eligible to get vaccinated, Odisha Government has fixed the price of vaccines at Rs 100 for a dose which would be available at private hospitals.

Odisha Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Pradeepta Mohapatra today informed that private hospitals will charge Rs 100 as a service charge from the beneficiaries.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced free COVID vaccination for all above the age of 18 in the State.

The Government had also announced free Covid second dose at Govt Hospitals for those who had taken the first dose at private hospitals prior to May 1 .