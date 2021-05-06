TNI Evening News Headlines – May 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1118 COVID positive cases & 673 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 933 local contact cases and 185 quarantine cases.

➡️ 6854 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 423257.

➡️ Covishield Vaccine Doses will be given to people due for 2nd Dose in Odisha.

➡️ Chandan Yatra to be held outside Puri Srimandir premises following Covid 19 restrictions.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Chief Ministers of Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand & LGs of Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir about the COVID 19 related situation in their States.

➡️ PM Modi speaks with wife of Leader of Opposition in Odisha Pradipta Naik & son of Rajya Sabha Member Raghunath Mohapatra about their health condition.

➡️ Odisha CM writes to Nirmala Sitharaman seeking exemption of GST on purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

➡️ Odisha Government fixes Vaccination charge in Private Hospitals at Rs 100.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra reports 62,194 new COVID 19 cases, 63,842 discharges and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Karnataka reports 49,058 new COVID 19 cases, Tamil Nadu 24,898 new COVID 19 cases and Andhra Pradesh reports 21,954 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID 19 vaccination coverage exceeds 16.48 crore doses (16,48,76,248).

➡️ Bihar: Indian Army Mobilises 2 field hospitals from North East to Patna by Air.

➡️ AIADMK MLAs meeting on Friday to choose legislative leader.

➡️ Punjab: Popular comedian Sugandha Mishra booked for flouting COVID norms at Wedding.

➡️ Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Chhichhore’ co-star Abhilasha Patil dies of COVID-19. She was 47.

➡️ 8 people arrested in connection with the attack on Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s car in Panchkhudi, West Midnapore.

World News

➡️ Pfizer/BioNTech to supply vaccines for Olympic athletes.

➡️ Indian badminton team withdraws from Malaysian Open due to travel ban.

➡️ Russia’s one-dose ‘Sputnik Light’ vaccine has 80% efficacy, effective against all new Covid strains: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

➡️ India’s entire delegation to the G7 visiting London has been forced to self-isolate, after several of them tested positive for coronavirus.