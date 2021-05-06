Odisha CM sanctions additional Funds to 3 Districts for COVID Management

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned an additional fund for three districts – Puri, Subarnapur and Sambalpur from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) for Covid Management.

The CM has sanctioned an additional fund of Rs 2 Crore for Puri district. The district had previously received an amount of Rs 14,59,74,408. With this additional release, Puri district now has received an amount of Rs 16,59,74,408 for Covid management.

Similarly, the Chief Minister has also sanctioned Rs 1 Crore for Subarnapur district. Before, it has received an amount of Rs 2,50,00,000. With this, the total amount received by Subarnapur is Rs 3,50,00,000.

The Chief Minister has also sanctioned Rs 4,62,80,692 for Sambalpur. Before, the district had received Rs 11,50,00,000. With this amount, the total release from CMRF to Sambalpur has become Rs 16,12,80,692.