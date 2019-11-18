Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Odisha Govt considers proposal to allow cultivation of Medical Marijuana

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: As per the latest information, the Excise Department of the Odisha Government is considering a proposal to allow cultivation of cannabis (marijuana) for medicinal purposes.

A meeting has been called by the SBK Pradhan, Joint Secretary, Excise Department on November 19 to get better clarity about permission for the same.

A letter was written to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government Excise Department on November 8 in this regard.

